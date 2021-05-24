newsbreak-logo
Ormond Beach, FL

Letter: On Board of Education's proposal targeting 'indoctrination'

By Guest
ormondbeachobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s good for the goose is good for the gander in the State Board of Education’s proposal that targets student “indoctrination.” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s “constant, vigilant fight” to eliminate indoctrination must include private, mostly religious schools that are plagued by a lack of state accountability and oversight of their curriculum despite the fact that billions of taxpayer dollars are paying for student’s tuition through state-funded scholarship schemes.

www.ormondbeachobserver.com
