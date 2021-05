Nike spices things up a bit when it comes to the Nike Air Max Plus as the retro silhouette has been hit with denim twill materials. Traditionally equipped with a mesh construction on the upper, this Nike Air Max Plus replaces the mesh with a denim twill material in a dark grey hue. A darker grey is used on the signature plastic overlays along with textured mudguards. More tonal detailing is seen on the laces, tongue, and inner liner. For contrast we see the addition of gold on the tongue tag and side panel Swooshes as well as the midfoot shank. The heel gets with “Tn” branding while black and white combine on the midsole and outsole. if you’re a fan of the Nike Air Max Plus look for this colorway to release in the near future for $160.