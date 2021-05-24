Guest column: US electricity grid isn’t ready for the electric vehicle revolution

Back in March MDN was one of the first to warn you about a major policy change at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) when three of five FERC commissioners approved an obscure, smallish pipeline project in the Midwest factoring in the pipeline’s contribution to so-called greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (see FERC Changes How it Approves NatGas Pipes, Chatterjee a Backstabber). The policy change is wrong for many reasons, not the least of which is (a) how do you measure GHG emissions, and (b) what level of emissions should be used as acceptable or not acceptable? FERC left both of those open questions unanswered.