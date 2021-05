Washington State Patrol troopers say a 51-year-old Pasco woman was killed when she was hit by a car while walking on State Route 823 in Selah early Saturday morning. Bonnie M. Stewart was walking on the closed northbound lanes of the road at the Yakima River Bridge around 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson, 21, of Toppenish, according to a State Patrol news release. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.