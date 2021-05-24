Anti-Semitic attacks spread like ‘wildfire’ in the US during Gaza conflict

As violent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continue, violent riots between Jewish and Arab mobs have erupted in mixed towns all across Israel. Attempted lynchings on both sides, three Synagogues and a Muslim cemetery were set on fire, shops were vandalized and looted. Earlier this week, in the city of Lod, just outside Tel Aviv, an Arab man was shot dead in the street by a Jewish neighbor. Both Arab and Jewish leaders have urged all sides to cease the violence, as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called the scenes “a civil war in the streets.” Host Marco Werman speaks with Mohammad Darawshe, a political analyst and expert on Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, and the director of the center for a shared society at Givat Haviva.