Minorities

Anti-Semitic attacks spread like ‘wildfire’ in the US during Gaza conflict

By William Brangham
pbs.org
 3 days ago

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

www.pbs.org
AdvocacyPublic Radio International PRI

Clashes spread across Israel to further inflame Gaza conflict

As violent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continue, violent riots between Jewish and Arab mobs have erupted in mixed towns all across Israel. Attempted lynchings on both sides, three Synagogues and a Muslim cemetery were set on fire, shops were vandalized and looted. Earlier this week, in the city of Lod, just outside Tel Aviv, an Arab man was shot dead in the street by a Jewish neighbor. Both Arab and Jewish leaders have urged all sides to cease the violence, as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called the scenes “a civil war in the streets.” Host Marco Werman speaks with Mohammad Darawshe, a political analyst and expert on Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, and the director of the center for a shared society at Givat Haviva.
MinoritiesForward

White nationalists are using the Israel-Gaza conflict to spread antisemitism online

Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and election-theft conspiracy theorist, delighted and surprised some of his far-right followers on Twitter Tuesday night with a tweet:. “Palestine isn’t the only country under Israeli occupation,” he wrote, trumpeting a conspiracy theory about Jews controlling governments. As Israel and Gaza continue to trade rockets...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prager: Anti-Semitic attacks don't fit Democrats' narrative

Prager: Anti-Semitic attacks don't fit Democrats' narrative. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Minoritiescarolinacoastonline.com

Jews attacked in broad daylight In Times Square as anti-Semitic attacks spike nationwide

A Jewish man was beat down in the middle of Times Square Thursday as many others were harassed by pro-Palestinian mobs who threw fireworks and shouted profanities. Videos posted to social media capture the horrific incident that occurred in broad daylight. A group of individuals wearing similar clothing to individuals seen in other videos supporting Palestinians are seen beating a man in the middle of the street as bystanders try to step in and help the man. As authorities closed in, the group of assailants flee the scene.
Middle EastTimes Daily

The Latest: Deadliest single attack in latest Gaza conflict

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, medics said. It is the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

In wake of clashes in Israel and Gaza, U.S. faces outbreak of anti-Semitic threats

Violence over the past several weeks is stoking fear among Jews in small towns and major cities. A brick shattering a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism at synagogues in Arizona, Illinois and New York.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney is flooded with anti-Israel protestors during massive demonstration against the escalating conflict in Gaza - as one man scales Town Hall to wave a Palestinian flag

Rallies have been held in Sydney and Melbourne to protest attacks in Gaza as conflict continues between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. Thousands gathered in Sydney and hundreds in Melbourne to protest against Israel, mirroring similar protests in other cities around the world. Protesters outside Sydney's Town Hall carried Palestinian...