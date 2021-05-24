newsbreak-logo
Tiger Woods, congratulations to Phil Mickelson

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
A historic enterprise, one of the greatest ever in golf. In South Carolina Phil Mickelson with a total of 282 (70 69 70 73, -6) shots won the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship becoming the oldest winner of a Grand Slam tournament at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days.

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

