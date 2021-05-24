newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

EU sanctions Belarus for arresting journalist in Ryanair 'hijacking'

By Nick Schifrin
pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

EuropeThe Christian Science Monitor

Belarus opposition figure detained as airline jet is forced to land

Authorities in Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist, drawing criticism from across Europe. The dramatic incident saw a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet escort a Ryanair-operated...
Aerospace & Defenseloyaltylobby.com

Belarus Forces Ryanair Flight Carrying Opposition Figure Divert To Minsk

On Sunday morning, Ryanair’s flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced by the government of Belarus to divert Minsk just before reaching the Lithuanian airspace. The Ryanair flight FR4978 was forced to land to detain a journalist Mr. Roman Pratasevic who previously worked for an opposition TV channel and had left the country to live in exile.
Public Safetyhurriyetdailynews.com

Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist

Belarus forced a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist to divert and land in its capital, provoking a furious outcry from world leaders who described it as an "act of state terrorism" ahead of an EU summit on May 24 expected to toughen sanctions on Minsk. Passengers described seeing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

UK aircraft are told to avoid Belarus airspace 'in order to keep passengers safe' after hijacking of Ryanair flight to detain dissident journalist

UK aircraft have been told to avoid Belarus airspace 'in order to keep passengers safe' after the 'state-sponsored hijack' of a Ryanair flight to detain a dissident journalist. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said further sanctions were being considered against the Alexander Lukashenko administration and Belarus' ambassador in London had been...
EconomyInternational Business Times

EU Cuts Air Links With Belarus Over Forced Plane Landing

EU leaders cut Europe's air links with Belarus on Monday, as strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime paraded a dissident journalist arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying wanted...
Politicsniemanreports.org

Lukashenko’s Hijacking of the Free Press in Belarus

The audacity of the Belarusian diversion of an international flight in order to arrest a dissident journalist rightly drew global headlines and global condemnation this week. But it’s not exactly news that President Aleksandr Lukashenko will go to ruthless lengths to stifle independent reporting and freedom of speech. First elected...
U.S. PoliticsWorld Socialist Web Site

European powers ban flights to Belarus after president forces down plane carrying opposition journalist

On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mobilized military planes to force a Ryanair jetliner to land in Minsk as it transited through Belarusian airspace and detained several of its passengers, including 26-year-old journalist Roman Protasevich. Lukashenko sent a MiG-29 fighter to force the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania...
Aerospace & Defensenewsthump.com

Ryanair passengers charged ‘hijack fee’ after flight is forced to land in Belarus

Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania that was forced by a fighter jet to land in Belarus have been charged extra for the privilege, it has emerged. It is understood that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the flight to land in Minsk because there was a chap on board who he wished to speak to because he had written some very nasty things about the government in the past and his little feelings had been hurt.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus leader denounces EU sanctions over plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion.”. Speaking before lawmakers...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Belarus opposition tells Europe to get tougher with Lukashenko and avoid a ‘North Korea on its doorstep’

Belarus’s beleaguered opposition has called on the European Union to recognise its “role” in allowing Alexander Lukashenko to build a dictatorship on its borders — by imposing stringent sanctions that strike at the heart of his regime.Speaking with The Independent, a senior spokesman for Belarus’s president-in-exile Svetlana Tikhonovskaya said European policymakers had long “underestimated” the risk posed by Mr Lukashenko.“We warned European leaders about the people being disappeared, the media being destroyed, but they kept visiting and making Lukashenko feel untouchable,”  Franak Viacorka, a former journalist, said.“Europe didn’t take responsibility then, but it needs to wise up now if it...
Public SafetyPosted by
BoardingArea

KGB Agents Fought With Ryanair Cabin Crew to Force Diversion So Activist Journalist Could Be Arrested

The Eastern European country of Belarus has been accused of forcing a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so that police could arrest a Belarusian journalist who was onboard the plane. Media reports claim a bomb threat was made against the Ryanair flight and that the plane was intercepted by a Belarus MiG29 fighter jet.