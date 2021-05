Jeffrey Dean Morgan is, without a doubt, one of the most underrated actors working today. It's a great shame he didn't join The Walking Dead before the quality of that series started to decline because Negan is a role that should have put him on the map and given him a better choice of projects to choose from. Despite that, the actor remains someone with the ability to enhance the most underwhelming of material, and The Unholy definitely benefits from his presence. That's not to say Evan Spiliotopoulos' (who penned the screenplays for movies like Beauty and the Beast, Charlie's Angels, and the upcoming Snake Eyes) directorial debut is by any means awful, but it definitely falls into too far many familiar trappings despite a premise that could have taken the horror genre to new places. As a result, it's hard not to watch Morgan here and think that he deserves better.