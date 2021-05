AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, and BEACON RED, an EDGE Group Company that provides solutions to tackle complex national security threats, have entered into a relationship to provide cybersecurity and services for governments, military, and critical infrastructure projects in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC). Under the terms of this partnership, BEACON RED and Quali will deliver a joint solution that enables customers to set up complex cyber range and interoperability testing scenarios for GCC area customers, which will strengthen cybersecurity support for critical deployments and management of secured environments.