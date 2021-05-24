newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Politics Podcast: Why Republicans Didn’t Back The Jan. 6 Commission

By Galen Druke
FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marks one year since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams speaks with Galen Druke about how the protest movement sparked by Floyd’s death compares with past social justice movements. Micah Cohen and Kaleigh Rogers also...

fivethirtyeight.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Capitol#Social Justice#Professor#Minneapolis#Officer#Police#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The Jan. 6 melodrama won't end with a commission

Republicans need to do themselves and the public a favor: Let's end the melodrama over what happened on Jan. 6 by rejecting yet another investigation into it. In the months since the riot happened at the Capitol, the public has been tortured with black-and-white collages of melancholy Democrats, weepy testimonials from on-site journalists, and moaning accounts from inconsolable Hill staffers, who apparently just can't get over it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

It’s Not Complacency That’s Paralyzing Democrats

Where Republicans control local power, they are building a new infrastructure of minority rule. They are gerrymandering districts, raising barriers to voting, biasing election administration, and politicizing election certification. There is nothing secret about this effort; everybody can see it happening. Yet the members of the threatened, narrow Democratic majorities...
Congress & Courtssierraclub.org

Republicans Show Total Disregard for the American People

WASHINGTON, DC -- Senate Republicans have offered a new infrastructure proposal that is a fraction higher than their previous offer, which Congressional Democrats swiftly rejected for failing to adequately invest in the American people and communities across the country. This new proposal, which calls for taking COVID relief funds from everyday Americans rather than increasing taxes on the wealthiest few, comes as millions struggle to pay for food and shelter, vulnerable communities stare down the prospect of worsening climate-fueled disasters, and the country reels from continued systemic racism.
Congress & Courtskfqd.com

Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress are working to stop the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump ahead of a Wednesday House vote on the proposal. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday...
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don't yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general — and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & CourtsLancaster Online

Republicans didn’t vote on the record

This week, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership role in a closed-door meeting and by a voice vote. Would you like to know how your Republican “representative” voted on her removal? Sorry. Republican House members hid in their chamber and shouted out their yea and nay votes as a group. No individual votes were recorded for the records.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

The Jan. 6 Commission Is Moving Forward as Republicans Try Rewriting History

Months after Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers appear poised to move forward with a commission to investigate the incident. Democrat Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the House, announced on Friday that he and John Katko, the panel’s top Republican, had reached a “bipartisan agreement” for a January 6 Commission, similar to the one established twenty years ago to investigate the September 11 terrorist attacks. Democrats hailed the agreement, which could make it to the House floor next week, as a major step toward accountability for the insurrection and toward preventing similar violence in the future. “Inaction—or just moving on—is simply not an option,” Thompson said in a statement, nodding at the insistence by a number of high profile Republicans that the incident is old news. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Jan. 6 commission should make it harder for Republicans to twist the truth

IT TOOK more than four months and a depressing amount of partisan wrangling, but it looks as though Congress will establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. The House Homeland Security Committee announced Friday a deal that would create a panel of experts, chaired by a Democrat and vice-chaired by a Republican, with subpoena power to examine “the facts and circumstances” of the Jan. 6 riot, as well as “influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.” The House and Senate must still vote on the deal, but lawmakers may have finally agreed on a reasonable plan.
PoliticsBC Heights

American Politics Need Empathy

I never considered myself a political person. But recently, I realized that I was wrong. I believe there have been a series of radical moments in my life that led me to this realization. As a freshman in high school, I read about and witnessed the separation and deportation of...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

The Growing Republican Threat to Democracy

The American system of government has been around for 232 years, and it has survived wars, depressions, social upheavals and pandemics. But we should not bet that it will survive much longer. The proliferating signs of rot suggest the end may be near. The election of 1800, in which Thomas...