Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Thomas; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA...THOMAS AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gem to Russell Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Colby, Gem, Rexford and Menlo. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 48 and 75. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH