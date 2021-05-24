Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 17 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Sheridan and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Gove County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 840 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Menlo, or 14 miles north of Oakley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grinnell. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 77 and 99. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Thomas County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Thomas County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Brewster, Levant and Mingo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Thomas; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA...THOMAS AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gem to Russell Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Colby, Gem, Rexford and Menlo. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 48 and 75. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas; Wallace NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ANTICIPATED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014 AND 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.