WEHOville was out at The Abbey’s 30th anniversary celebration Sunday afternoon, where Mayor Lindsey Horvath declared May 23 as “The Abbey Day” in WeHo, and Lady Gaga debuted her “Born This Way” slogan painted in pride colors on the Robertson Blvd. We spoke with all four City Councilmembers in attendance and asked them what they loved about the iconic West Hollywood nightspot. David Cooley gave a heartfelt 20 minute speech counting the steps along the road with many thanks to those who supported him along way.