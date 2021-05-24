‘Hamilton’ Star Mandy Gonzalez is Using Her Platform to Promote Inclusivity & Inspire the Latinx Community

As quarantine chugs to an end and the world starts opening up, a lot of us are going to be hankering for something positive to shake us out of our collective hermit’s existence. In the Heights, the musical which first put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map, is a great way to go about getting that pep back in your step. This colorful, energetic tale of the denizens of Washington Heights is as joyous and bright as film musicals can be, and comes complete with a compelling cast of characters, assured direction, and a message of love.