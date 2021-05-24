‘Hamilton’ Star Mandy Gonzalez is Using Her Platform to Promote Inclusivity & Inspire the Latinx Community
Mexican-Jewish actress Mandy Gonzalez has devoted most of her career to stage work, which she recognizes doesn’t get nearly as much attention as working on-screen. But the 42-year-old mom’s passion, dedication and talent have led her to some incredible experiences throughout her career including pioneering the role of “Nina” in acclaimed Puerto Rican playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights. The film adaptation hit theaters on June 11 and stars Dominican singer Leslie Grace in the role of Nina. Gonzalez also played the role of Angelica in Lin-Manuel’s subsequent Broadway hit, Hamilton from 2016 until Broadway shut down due to the pandemic.hiplatina.com