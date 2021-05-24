newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Hamilton’ Star Mandy Gonzalez is Using Her Platform to Promote Inclusivity & Inspire the Latinx Community

By Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
hiplatina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexican-Jewish actress Mandy Gonzalez has devoted most of her career to stage work, which she recognizes doesn’t get nearly as much attention as working on-screen. But the 42-year-old mom’s passion, dedication and talent have led her to some incredible experiences throughout her career including pioneering the role of “Nina” in acclaimed Puerto Rican playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights. The film adaptation hit theaters on June 11 and stars Dominican singer Leslie Grace in the role of Nina. Gonzalez also played the role of Angelica in Lin-Manuel’s subsequent Broadway hit, Hamilton from 2016 until Broadway shut down due to the pandemic.

hiplatina.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Gonzalez
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Leslie Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Community#Comedy Star#Film Star#Creative Work#Mexican#Jewish#Puerto Rican#Dominican#Fearlesssquad#Instagram A#Chilean#Latinx Stories#Broadway Echos Mandy#Singer Leslie Grace#Live Theater#Film Adaptation#Stars#Stage Work#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritieshiplatina.com

Leslie Grace Says Latinx Community Will Feel Seen in film ‘In The Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s beloved musical In the Heights is making its big-screen debut next month and it’s been praised for being a celebration of Latinidad in the film industry when representation remains so limited. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) revolves around a community within Washington Heights, a neighborhood in Manhattan, New York that’s predominantly Dominican/Puerto Rican as it struggles with gentrification slowly eradicating the way of life its residents once knew. The cast includes Puerto Rican actor Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with big dreams, Mexican actress Melissa Barrera as an aspiring fashion designer and his love interest, Puerto Rican actor Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario a taxi cab company owner, and Dominican actress Leslie Grace as his daughter Nina Rosario.
Philadelphia, PAphindie.com

In the Heights (dir. Jon M. Chu): Film review

As quarantine chugs to an end and the world starts opening up, a lot of us are going to be hankering for something positive to shake us out of our collective hermit’s existence. In the Heights, the musical which first put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map, is a great way to go about getting that pep back in your step. This colorful, energetic tale of the denizens of Washington Heights is as joyous and bright as film musicals can be, and comes complete with a compelling cast of characters, assured direction, and a message of love.
MoviesVanity Fair

Renée Elise Goldsberry Drew on Her Girl Group Past for Girls5eva

On this week’s Little Gold Men podcast, the breakout star of Peacock’s new series talks about forging a bond with her musical castmates and keeping the Hamilton group chat alive. An interview with Renée Elise Goldsberry proved to be a fitting end to this week’s Little Gold Men podcast, which...
Theater & Dancethedailytexan.com

Lin Manuel Miranda, ‘In the Heights’ cast talk differences from show, set memories, dance boot camp

A film adaptation of Broadway’s “In the Heights” is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max in early June. The award-winning story follows Usnavi, a young bodega owner in Washington Heights, while he contemplates his dreams and aspirations. The Daily Texan spoke with songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Olga Merediz and other cast members about their experience working on the film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

10 Pieces Of Storytelling Wisdom From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the world’s most talented living storytellers. Miranda is a proud Puerto Rican actor, singer, songwriter, and producer who is best known for his Broadway shows In The Heights and Hamilton, along with his songwriting for Disney’s movie musical Moana. He shares life wisdom in his public appearances and in both his popular “Good Morning” and “Good Night” tweets and in his book about the Hamilton creative process called Hamilton: The Revolution.
MoviesDaily Californian

¡Alabanza! Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast behind ‘In the Heights’ talk movie adaptation

After 16 years on the stage, 12 since its Tony win for Best Musical and one since its previously scheduled release date as a movie adaptation by director Jon M. Chu, “In The Heights” has aged like fine wine, proving itself to be even more relevant today than it was during its Broadway run. Preceding a roundtable interview with the rest of the cast, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes explained their practice of “Paciencia y Fe” (patience and faith) to The Daily Californian.
Middleborough, MASouth Coast Today

'Hamilton' star to perform outdoors at Alley Theatre patio

Original Broadway cast member of "Hamilton" Thayne Jasperson will be singing a one-man show entitled "Broadway in the 'Boro" on Friday, June 4 on the patio at The Alley Theatre in downtown Middleboro. The Bartending Service of New England will begin offering beverages at 6:00 p.m., the show begins at...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

David Yazbek: A Rock ’n’ Roller Crosses Over to Broadway

As the 20th century turned into the 21st, songwriter David Yazbek was at a crossroads. He had his own rock ‘n’ roll band and had released two albums on a then-high-profile indie label, What Are Records? And while those records were admired for their smart wordplay and ambitious chord changes, they hadn’t gained much traction in the marketplace.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Knives Out 2 Has Added A Hamilton Star

Rian Johnson has been prepping his Knives Out sequel with gradual reveals of the big stars to follow the original Oscar-nominated whodunnit and it’s shaping up to be another all-star cast. Following recent news of Kathryn Hahn most recently joining the Netflix movie, Knives Out 2 has now lined up its sixth cast member and it’s a huge Hamilton star. Leslie Odom Jr has been cast in Benoit Blanc’s next case.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Disney Upfront Spotlights Inclusion, Cross-Platform Endeavors in Show of Conglom Firepower

“Give us your money. You might as well, we’re Disney. We’re going to get it one way or the other, right? How about this? Give us your money or we’ll kill Baby Yoda,” quipped ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the end of Disney’s extensive upfront day, which spanned nearly four hours in total, between the press briefing in the morning and the virtual presentation itself.
Books & Literaturebtrtoday.com

Author Mandy Brownholtz Uses Her DIY Music Experience to Publish Her First Novel 'Rotten'

Mandy Brownholtz has been working in the DIY music scene in New York City for years. Now, she’s expanding her creative outlets to literature. With the release of her debut novel Rotten, Brownholtz gives you a realistic fiction insight into an oppressive world. The story follows a young woman dealing with misogyny in a gritty D.C. music scene while also trying to get a grip on the current sexual politics. It’s raw, informative, and punk rock.
Moviesculturewhisper.com

In her directorial debut, Billie Piper plays Mandy, a single mother who enters a dysfunctional relationship with the misogynistic Pete (Leo Bill). David Thewlis and Lily James also star

‘I find women, in the main, intolerable,’ says Pete (Leo Bill) during a catastrophic date with single mother Mandy, played by Billie Piper in her directorial debut, Rare Beasts. This opening conversation doesn't connect or attract them; there’s no cinematic meet-cute. It’s claustrophobic and awkward like there’s no escape. But this isn’t Pete’s final scene – in fact, their relationship spans the entire movie.
Hair CareAllure

Mandy Moore Dyed Her Hair "a Blonde Shade She's Never Done Before"

Mandy Moore is certainly no stranger to being blonde — I mean, just take a look at her most iconic roles from the early days of her acting career (ahem, The Princess Diaries). But after a years-long stint as a brunette, Moore has returned to a buttery new color, and it's the lightest hair she's had since 2005.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Kenny Leon interview: ‘Mahalia’ director

A confluence of factors, including COVID-19 and his own upbringing, brought director Kenny Leon to the biopic “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” “My mother was a gospel singer and we grew up in Florida. We went to church eight days a week and we would always hear Mahalia Jackson‘s music in our home.” He just happened to be taking comfort in the legendary gospel singer’s recordings during the pandemic when executive producer Robin Roberts and Lifetime Executive Vice President Tanya Lopez serendipitously came to him with the opportunity to tell her life story. We talked with Leon as part of our Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” directors panel. Watch our interview above.