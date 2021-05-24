newsbreak-logo
Jordan Independence Day 2021: Google Doodle celebrates Eid al-Istiklaal

TODAY'S Google Doodle celebrates Jordan Independence Day.

Known locally as Eid al-Istiklaal, it is the most important event in the history of Jordan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8P7i_0a9pm1KQ00
Google have decided to celebrate Jordan Independence Day in style

What is Jordan Independence Day?

On this day 75 years ago, British control over Jordan ended and it was declared a Kingdom in its own right.

It came after the 'London treaty' was signed by Emir Abdullah and the British government.

This day is used to honour the sacrifices made in the past that allowed Jordan to become independent.

It is also used to recognise the future generations of Jordanians.

How is Jordan Independence Day celebrated?

This day, 25 May, is celebrated wildly in Jordan every year.

But the event in the 2021 calendar marks 75 years since Jordan officially declared its sovereignty.

As a result, the celebrations will be extra special.

There will be huge firework displays across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q08xd_0a9pm1KQ00
Petra is one of the most popular places in Jordan for tourists Credit: Getty

Official events will be attended by local leaders.

And the national anthem is expected to be heard across the country all day.

The Jordanian flag is also expected to be seen up and down the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoPdd_0a9pm1KQ00
Petra is a historical city in southern Jordan Credit: Alamy
