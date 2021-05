With drivers returning to the roads, experts predicted a shortage of gasoline come the summer. And one’s here—sort of. A recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline created long lines at gas stations on the East Coast. And as in the COVID-19 pandemic’s toilet-paper-hoarding days, people scrambled to buy as much gas as possible. But in doing so, they often turned to extreme and sometimes improvised gasoline storage methods. And at least one car ended up in flames.