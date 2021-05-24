newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, people sharing life hacks online has become very popular. For those who aren’t familiar, a life hack is essentially a name for finding ways to do things quicker and more effectively. Unfortunately, however, some people have gotten carried away and many life hacks have actually ended up making things more complicated. That’s exactly what Khaby Lame set out to prove when he started posting videos on TikTok. In his videos, he shows much simpler alternatives to random life hacks that he comes across, and his content has quickly started to blow up. He currently has more than 53 million followers on TikTok, and the number just keeps growing. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Khaby Lame.

