Radford University broke ground this week on what will be the largest academic building on its campus to serve students studying arts and health sciences. The Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity — to be named after Nancy and Pat Artis, the largest benefactors in the school’s history — is expected to be completed in late 2023, with students attending classes in it by fall 2024, according to the university. The building is expected to cost $101 million, which would make it it the largest capital investment in university’s history. The cost of the building is covered by state funding.