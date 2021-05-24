$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers

New Reuters poll of housing analysts says home prices will likely continue to rise well into next year. So is it another bubble in the housing market? Things are different this time around, says Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "One big difference between what we're seeing now and what we saw in the housing bubble of the early 2000s is that the credit scores of mortgage borrowers are very high," Coronado said. "So credit quality isn't deteriorating. It's not like we're generating these sales from lending to ever-riskier borrowers. We are lending to very, very strong borrowers. The problem is just that there isn't enough homebuilding." Supply chain bottlenecks are the current theme, Coronado said. She also explained that high home prices could be a signal to state and local governments to change processes such as permitting in order to more quickly increase housing supply.