Mill Hall, PA

Marvin L. Little

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin L. Little, 85, of Mill Hall, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home. Born Sept. 20, 1935 in Concord, N.C., he was the son of the late James L. and Bransie Mae Hatley Little. Marvin was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 11th...

www.lockhaven.com
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Steppin' Up

Steppin’ Up

LOCK HAVEN — A room full of brand-new shoes. Another room full of new winter boots in all sorts of styles. The Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank has a lot to offer!. This is the program’s 15th year of giving free new sneakers to kids and teens. To celebrate, every child and teen gets a cupcake or other party favor when they visit.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Courthouse Roundup

— Shaun Staton Donohue, of State College, to Caroline Lee Rublein, of State College, on April 30. — Hannah Ward Shoemaker, of Lock Haven, to Joshua Lewis Winchester, of Avis, on April 30. — Courtney Michele Barner, of Loganton, to Mark Orlando Rovenolt, of Loganton, on May 3. — Debra...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Around the Town

Around the Town

And Happy Birthday to Linda Brungard. Hail-fellow — A congenial companion. “Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. If you do, dig them out of the garage and throw them in the back of your pickup truck. Next Friday and Saturday you can get rid of them for free at the Wayne Township Landfill. The only requirement is you must be a Clinton County resident.
Mill Hall, PAmerchantville.com

Edgar Munro, 101

Edgar F. Munro Sr., 101, of 31 John Deere Lane, Mill Hall, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven, where he had been a resident. Edgar was born, February 8, 1920 in Merchantville, New Jersey and was the son of the late John and Anna Fox Munro. Edgar was married to Dorothy Englert Munro, Dec. 5, 1941, she passed away Sept. 22, 2017. He was a Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, having received a bronze star. He had worked for Adam Dickey as an auto mechanic for many years and had farmed most of his life. Full obituary.