Marvin L. Little

Edgar F. Munro Sr., 101, of 31 John Deere Lane, Mill Hall, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven, where he had been a resident. Edgar was born, February 8, 1920 in Merchantville, New Jersey and was the son of the late John and Anna Fox Munro. Edgar was married to Dorothy Englert Munro, Dec. 5, 1941, she passed away Sept. 22, 2017. He was a Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, having received a bronze star. He had worked for Adam Dickey as an auto mechanic for many years and had farmed most of his life. Full obituary.