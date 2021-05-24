William J. “Bill” Miller, Jr.,76, of Howard passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bill was born on Sept. 28, 1944, in Bellefonte, a son of the late William J. and Isabel Keeler Miller, Sr. He was married to Jean K. (McKinley) Miller, who survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Joy Barkalow of Clarksville, Tenn., Billie Jo (Darrell) Knepp of Port Matilda, Paula Rearick of Runville, stepson Wade (Bella) McKinley of Clarksville, Tenn., his siblings, Marilyn Lucas of Lock Haven, Donald Miller of Zion, Lois Sayers of Fetzertown, Jon Miller of Fetzertown and Glenn Miler of State College, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.