Sumter County, FL

CDD 7 ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in PWAC agreement

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Development District 7 supervisors have made it clear they are ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in the 20-year Project Wide Advisory Committee agreement by which they are currently bound. CDD 7 supervisors held a workshop Monday afternoon at Savannah Center to explore the direction it might take...

County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

New commissioners should cut their pay

When are the three new Sumter County commissioners (Craig Estep, Oren Miller, and Gary Search) planning to cut their own salaries? During their campaigns, they accused the previous commissioners of voting themselves, what they claimed to be, an excessive pay raise of 9.8 percent. They said that such an increase was outrageous, especially for a part time job. Yet, I have not seen a single one of these newly elected commissioners volunteer to roll back their pay to previous levels. Where is their outrage now? They seem to have conveniently forgotten about their harsh criticisms and campaign rhetoric regarding the pay hike, which they insinuated would be rescinded if they were elected. Each of the new commissioners – Estep, Miller, and Search – quietly and hypocritically accepted the increased salary with no objection. During the Estep/Miller/Search campaign, many taxpayers commented in the Villages-News.com about the pay raise. For example:
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

On May 11, 2021, Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller cast the lone vote to spend $46,495 of taxpayer money for a consultant to review the county’s non-ad valorem and impact fee programs. This proposal would have looked into the feasibility of charging additional fees to any new or expanding Sumter County business.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

CDD 1 supervisor resigns after moving out of The Villages

A Community Development District 1 supervisor has resigned after deciding to move out of The Villages. Tom Papin of the Village of Rio Grande has resigned because he and his wife are moving to South Caroline to deal with “pressing family needs,” according to his resignation letter. He added that, “Family must come first.” Papin and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2006.
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

Did Sumter County residents win the battle but lose the war?

The Landslide Vote to Roll Back the Property-Tax Increase by Increasing Impact Fees. The subject of impact fees and property taxes is complex and not very sexy. However, the combination of a sweetheart impact fee for the Developer and higher property taxes for Sumter County residents to pay for the Developer’s county roads and other infrastructure results in each of us giving the Developer an annual gift of hundreds of dollars. The residents woke up to that fact last year. We tossed out three developer puppet Commissioners (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) and elected County Commissioners Estep, Miller, and Search (the “EMS team”) in a landslide, resulting in the EMS team having a majority on the 5-member Commission.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Veterans Stronghold

Veterans love The Villages. More than 19,000 call The Villages home, giving the area the highest percentage of former members of the armed forces in the nation at 16.8% of the total population, according to the 2019 5-year American Community Survey. Nationwide, only 5.5% of the population are veterans, down from 18% in 1980. The census counts those who live in The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Sumter County, including areas not part of The Villages, but none of Lake or Marion counties.
Sumter County, FLVillages Daily Sun

Commissioners back off of study on ways to raise more taxes here

Sumter County commissioners, who last week sought a consultant to explore more ways to raise taxes here, flip-flopped on Tuesday to forgo the effort after all. Commissioner Craig Estep moved to kill the idea he had helped initiate, saying he didn’t believe there was citizen support for the nearly $46,000 expense.
Sumter County, FLVillages Daily Sun

Commissioners want taxpayers to fund study on raising taxes

The Florida Legislature has voided a 75% tax increase on new businesses imposed by three newly elected Sumter County commissioners, and public outcry has thwarted their push to raise the fire tax cap on homeowners by 300%. But commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search are doubling down on...