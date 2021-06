In the latest WNBA Shootaround, a look at the surging Dallas Wings, the struggling Chicago Sky, Jewell Loyd flaming, Liz Cambage laughing and more. Arike Ogunbowale captured our attention on Sunday as she single-handedly cut a seven-point gap in the final one minute and 43 seconds. She scored a pair of free-throws, a side-step 3-pointer, and then the game-winning shot from distance with two seconds to spare to beat the Seattle Storm, 68-67. The reigning scoring champion was everywhere and did everything when her team needed it most. This is the Ogunbowale show we’ve become accustomed to watching.