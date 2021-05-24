Three weeks no COVID-19 positive tests at UTEP, first time since March 2020
The University of Texas at El Paso has not seen a positive COVID-19 test among students, faculty or staff in three weeks. The university's Environmental Health and Safety department was not aware of any UTEP employees or students who were sick with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, the first instance of a COVID-19 free campus since March 13, 2020, according to a UTEP news release Monday signed off by UTEP President Heather Wilson.www.elpasotimes.com