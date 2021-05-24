Three weeks no COVID-19 positive tests at UTEP, first time since March 2020

El Pasoans are sometimes El Paso’s toughest critics, and sometimes it takes a person from the outside to remind us just how great something is here. Last week, that reassurance came from a four star general who retired from the Air Force and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff last year. Gen. David Goldfein was in El Paso Tuesday, and in a brief interview, had a lot to say about the University of Texas at El Paso, the region and its future.