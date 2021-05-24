newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Three weeks no COVID-19 positive tests at UTEP, first time since March 2020

El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Texas at El Paso has not seen a positive COVID-19 test among students, faculty or staff in three weeks. The university's Environmental Health and Safety department was not aware of any UTEP employees or students who were sick with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, the first instance of a COVID-19 free campus since March 13, 2020, according to a UTEP news release Monday signed off by UTEP President Heather Wilson.

www.elpasotimes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Heather Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Covid 19 Vaccine#Year Round#Vaccine Doses#Final Round#State Schools#The University Of Texas#Utep News#El Pasoans#Utep Officials#March#Students#Time#Fall#Today#Public Schools#Home#Distance Learning#Gov Greg Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
El Paso, TXkeranews.org

UTEP Students Celebrate Commencement On Both Sides Of The Border

Carmen Abril Chávez was bracing herself to attend University of Texas at El Paso commencement without her parents by her side. They live in Juárez and haven’t been able to cross into El Paso for more than a year, due to pandemic travel restrictions. In late March 2020, the U.S....
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

YBI, UTEP Sign Collaborative Agreement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The University of Texas at El Paso will establish a satellite center focused on developing the digital engineering skills of students in area colleges and technical programs as part of a memorandum of understanding between the Youngstown Business Incubator and El Paso Chamber of Commerce. U.S. Rep....
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Texas Digital Library honors UTEP’s Oral History Program

The Texas Digital Library (TDL) recently announced that The University of Texas at El Paso’s Institute of Oral History (IOH) was its 2021 Outreach Award recipient for its creative and successful approach to increased awareness and accessibility to digital information. The TDL will present the award virtually May 25, 2021,...
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Conversation with a general

El Pasoans are sometimes El Paso’s toughest critics, and sometimes it takes a person from the outside to remind us just how great something is here. Last week, that reassurance came from a four star general who retired from the Air Force and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff last year. Gen. David Goldfein was in El Paso Tuesday, and in a brief interview, had a lot to say about the University of Texas at El Paso, the region and its future.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

UTEP study looks at long-lasting impacts of antidepressants

How do antidepressants impact developing brains and what are the long-term effects of medications like Prozac when they are taken by children and adolescents?. A new study by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso sheds some light on the question, and the authors hope the results will help parents and doctors make knowledgeable decisions when treating children for depression or anxiety. The study was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: El Paso sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Paso: 1. 201 N Mesa St (915) 533-3709; 2. 5305 Montana Ave (915) 772-2824; 3. 680 E Redd Rd (915) 842-8680; 4. 1780 Lee Trevino Dr (915) 599-9000; 5. 8041 N Mesa St Suite A (915) 585-1458; 6. 801 Sunland Park Dr (915) 255-4744; 7. 1874 Joe Battle Blvd (915) 849-5011; 8. 6101 Gateway Blvd W 915-774-5205; 9. 641 N Resler Dr STE 306-7 915-584-6337; 10. 5200 Montana Ave 915-778-0680; 11. 3100 N Mesa St 915-351-1183; 12. 11320 Montwood Dr 915-855-9772; 13. 5630 N Desert Blvd 915-845-1422; 14. 7022 N Mesa St 915-584-9481; 15. 10765 Kenworthy St 915-821-3031; 16. 2200 N Yarbrough Dr 915-591-8157; 17. 7001 Gateway Blvd W 915-771-0004; 18. 3310 Fort Blvd (915) 564-5451; 19. 8889 Gateway Blvd W BUILDING #A100 915-599-8571; 20. 1329 George Dieter Dr 915-594-3838; 21. 10600 Montana Ave 915-591-4655; 22. 1210 Wedgewood Dr 915-591-9496; 23. 302 S Oregon St 915-532-4344; 24. 800 N Zaragoza Rd 915-860-1670; 25. 1607 N Zaragoza Rd 915-856-0071; 26. 890 N Resler Dr 915-584-1359; 27. 11685 Montwood Dr 915-855-7704; 28. 5900 N Mesa St 915-584-1153; 29. 2879 Montana Ave 915-566-4464; 30. 2800 N Mesa St 915-533-6883; 31. 1831 Lee Trevino Dr 915-594-1129; 32. 1100 Geronimo Dr 915-778-9301; 33. 10780 Kenworthy St 915-821-2698; 34. 8045 N Loop Dr 915-592-5849; 35. 9428 Dyer St 915-751-4415; 36. 8050 N Mesa St 915-585-0491; 37. 12390 Edgemere Blvd 915-849-6849; 38. 4530 Woodrow Bean 915-757-0151; 39. 9441 Alameda Ave 915-860-7171; 40. 1850 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6405; 41. 1551 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6840; 42. 12236 Montana Ave 915-255-4031; 43. 951 N Resler Dr 915-875-0124; 44. 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr 915-849-7796; 45. 7831 Paseo del Norte Ste A 915-259-1945; 46. 5631 Dyer St 915-245-3510; 47. 1110 Sunland Park Dr 915-352-2816;
KTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP’s KTEP-FM honored with two Murrow Awards for news coverage

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recently recognized public radio station KTEP-FM (88.5) with two regional 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which honor outstanding journalism that brings context and clarity to issues. KTEP won in the categories of Hard News for “Survivors Reunion,” and News Documentaries for “Resilient El...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

(KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 53 new COVID-19 cases including 6 additional delayed case. El Paso stands at 135,448 cases. Four deaths were reported, the death toll raises to 2,594. Officials say a woman in her 60s, and three women in their 80s all had underlying health...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso’s Saba Investments formalizes investment in Parallel Health

Borderplex technology fund, SABA Investments announced Monday that they had formalized a 100k investment into Parallel Health. Co-Founders Natalise Kalea Robinson, MBA and Nathan Brown, PhD are at the helm of the company and bring with them deep expertise in biotech, microbial systems, and consumer health. “If there is anything...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...