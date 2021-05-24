Rombauer Remains at Top of NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll
John and Diane Fradkin's Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Rombauer has retained the No. 1 ranking in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll. There were no changes in the order of the top 10 horses from last week. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Rombauer received 12 first-place votes and 300 points. He is expected to start in the final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), on June 5.www.bloodhorse.com