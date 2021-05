Ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit, to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow, former trade secretary Liam Fox has set out a case for a “carbon border tax” which could force Britain’s trading partners to pay additional levies depending on the environmental impact of their exports to the country.Dr Fox said such a move would not only reduce emissions but could help protect businesses competing against cheaper imports from countries with less strict climate laws.A similar tax proposal already outlined by the European Union would, if adopted, apply to high-carbon imports, but the proposition has been received unenthuisastically...