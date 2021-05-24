newsbreak-logo
World

‘Bloodless coup’: Samoa's first female leader locked out of her own swearing-in ceremony

By Michael E. Miller
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first woman elected prime minister of Samoa showed up for her swearing-in ceremony on Monday to find her opponents had locked the doors to prevent her from taking office. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her followers pitched a tent on the statehouse lawn, where she took the oath of office instead.

