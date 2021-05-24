newsbreak-logo
Braves look to continue momentum in Boston

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a 4-3 homestand, the Atlanta Braves will hit the road Tuesday for a five-game trip beginning with a two-game stop at Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta dropped two of three to the Mets and the series opener against Pittsburgh before exploding for 33 runs and 16 homers over the final three games with the Pirates. The Braves lead the majors with 78 home runs, no other team has more than 68. The difference between the Braves and the second-place team is as big between that team and the 10th-place team, or the 10th- and 20th-place teams. (It makes one wonder how good the Braves’ record would be right now if they weren’t also eighth in homers allowed.)

