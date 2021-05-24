newsbreak-logo
FAMU DRS wide receiver excited to make the jump from Baby Rattler to Rattler

By Alison Posey
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koGDn_0a9phFUi00

From Baby Rattler to Rattler, Josiah Turner will make the move from FAMU DRS to Florida A&M as a preferred walk-on for the football team.

It's a moment the wide receiver said he has been waiting to celebrate for a while, and he couldn't be more excited.

"FAMU is actually a family environment and the fans and how they show love for FAMU and the actual high school," he said Monday at his signing. "It's Wide Receiver U over there, and I'm excited to get started."

Turner has a 3.7 GPA, and plans to study business management.

