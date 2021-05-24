newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Gov. Newsom proposes hefty $2B plan for California fire management

By Kathy Novak
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anticipating another difficult wildfire season, the governor is proposing the state’s largest-ever investment to prepare for and manage fires in California.

www.audacy.com
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Firefighters#Cal Fire#State Budget#State Of Emergency#Emergency Management#Cal Fire Blackhawk#Gov Newsom#Gov Gavin Newsom#Governor#Forest Health Budget#Fuels Management#Wildfire#Fires#Investment#Early Action Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?