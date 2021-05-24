Psychedelic revolution on horizon could change mental health treatment

There’s a psychedelic revolution on the horizon that could change mental health treatment.

Many doctors are calling it a breakthrough as the world’s mental health crisis reaches a peak. There hasn’t been much in terms of innovation to treat mental disorders in decades — until now.

MDMA is the latest illegal drug clearing hurdles for widespread medicinal use. A recent clinical trial found the substance, also known as “molly” or “ecstasy,” is effective for treating Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The drug paired with talk therapy is showing success with few minor side effects.

Before more people can try it, legalization would need to happen. There’s also a big push to clear the way for other psychedelics like psilocybin, the substance in “magic mushrooms.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already designated psilocybin as a “breakthrough therapy” for treatment-resistant depression, which is helping to accelerate studies on psychedelic mushrooms. There’s currently a study on this happening on Florida’s east coast, but the treatments aren’t available for the general public.

A Florida lawmaker is the first in a red state to try to change that.

During this year’s legislative session, Florida Rep. Michael Grieco, a Miami Beach Democrat, introduced a bill that would have legalized magic mushrooms for mental health treatment. It didn’t pass, but it’s not the end of the road.

Rep. Grieco said he plans to introduce a similar bill next year.

“The next bill may be initially a watered-down inlet of what we did this year. This year we filed a home run looking for a single. Now that the shock factor has worn off and we got national and international coverage on the issue, my intention is to file a more pragmatic structure for next year,” Grieco said. “I have already begun engaging national and state veterans’ organizations to assist in getting the legislation moving soon.”

For now, there’s already a place in Southwest Florida offering trippy treatments with another drug that’s being called a breakthrough for treating mental illness and chronic pain. They’re administering ketamine.

Ketamine clinics in Southwest Florida

“Ketamine is being used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, OCD, addiction issues and pain management,” said Charles Patti, the brand ambassador for My Self Wellness.

Potential patients at My Self Wellness go in for an initial appointment with one of the clinic’s psychiatrists. Once diagnosed and approved, they can come back for a series of 6-12 monitored treatments. They typically start with a low dose oral lozenge then gradually increase the dosage with IV therapy or intramuscular injections.

Ketamine is FDA-approved as an anesthetic. It became popular in the 1970s for treating both humans and animals. Then, doctors started using it less as people started abusing the pharmaceutical drug. Now, it’s being used off-label to treat mental health.

“So we are legally allowed to use it and it is giving people profound psychedelic experiences like psilocybin mushrooms, like DMT and other psychedelic medicines,” Patti said.

Ketamine isn’t a psychedelic itself, but the doses can put people in a dissociative state. Patti describes the feeling as being in a dream-like state.

“We’re actually doing subanesthetic doses out of our facility so we’re not putting people into an anesthetic state,” Patti said.

At My Self Wellness, the ketamine sessions are monitored using cameras. They believe the medicine works best uninterrupted, but they’re able to intervene if needed. The drug isn’t used on its own. They pair it with talk therapy and other healing practices like meditation, or in this case “ketatation”.

“At our facility, we don’t just preach the medicine. We tell people that medicine is a tool to get you to a good place in your life where you can really take the reins yourself and start making lifestyle changes,” Patti said.

While ketamine has been used and abused recreationally, Patti believes if you go into it with a different goal, the outcome is different.

“When you’re using this medicine for meditation and you’re going within, that’s when healing happens. Whereas if I took these substances and I went to a party and I was listening to music and I was talking to people, I would not be getting the healing that’s happening at this facility,” said Patti.

The Experience: More than just a club drug

For Patti, helping to provide ketamine for others is personal.

“Psychedelic medicine saved my life,” he said.

Patti said he suffered from substance abuse for years.

“It was because I was suffering from crippling depression, anxiety. I suffered from PTSD. I had this fear of death that basically controlled my life because I lost my father at a young age,” Patti said.

He wasn’t completely new to the drugs themselves.

“I had used psychedelics previously, but not in a therapeutic way. You can take psychedelic medicines and you can be looking for external pleasures, which people can use in a party sense,” Patti said.

For healing, he said the goal is to have an internal experience.

“If you have intention with the psychedelics, you can get out of them what you need to get. The medicines will provide that, but if you’re using it as ‘I wanna get high’ kind of thing that’s what you’re gonna get out of it, you’re gonna get high,” said Michael Childress, a patient at My Self Wellness.

Childress recently completed a series of six ketamine treatments. He’s a Navy veteran who has been suffering from PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“All of the above and addiction. I was self-medicating and drinking and doing drugs and doing things I thought was going to soothe my ego,” Childress said.

He said the intention he set during his first treatment was to break free from addiction.

“I was scared at the time because of the unknown of ketamine, the stigma of that. When I first heard of ketamine, I was under the assumption that ketamine was used for horse tranquilizers,” Childress said.

He said it ended up changing his life.

“When the treatments started, the first thing I felt was relaxation. I felt comforted. I felt at peace,” Childress said.

He describes feeling waves of love.

“I have had experiences of water, water colors… of like the most beautiful peaceful place that I could possibly imagine,”

That’s the detachment from reality, the ego, and everyday problems. From the outside, it can look intense, with patients speaking, moving their arms, crying or showing emotion in other ways. Oftentimes, the trauma that patients are processing is intense.

“Some people say they met God, some people say they hung out with deceased relatives. We have people that say they were flying through the universe and it was the most beautiful, loving euphoric feeling they’ve ever had. There’s a lot of different experiences people have,” Patti said.

Charles said that new perception of love allowed him to find new meaning in forgiveness.

“That was a big problem I had. It was hard for me to forgive myself because I had been programmed to think less of myself and I’m healing,” he said.

That reprogramming is exactly what doctors say is supposed to happen.

How ketamine and psychedelics work

Patti and his team at My Self Wellness describe it how ketamine and psychedelics work quite simply.

“The analogy I give people is it’s a control-alt-delete,” he said.

You usually only use those keys when nothing else works. That’s why at this point, most doctors don’t recommend ketamine or psychedelics as a first resort. Right now, it’s helping many patients who didn’t find success with antidepressants or antipsychotics.

More traditional medications for mental illness usually fall under the category of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). They treat depression by increasing levels of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin one of the neurotransmitters that stabilize someone’s mood or feeling of happiness and well-being.

In contrast, psychedelics have been found to create new connections between neurons in the brain. Think of it as your brain cells communicating in a new way.

Ketamine affects the neurotransmitter glutamate. Studies show it can stimulate glutamate production.

“The science is that in the hours after the treatment, the ketamine metabolizes and it builds new neural pathways in the brain around trauma, pain and depression,” said Dr. Michelle Weiner, DO.

Dr. Weiner is a pain management specialist practicing on the east coast of Florida. She works with other doctors and therapists around the state to administer ketamine with talk therapy. She is also the vice president of Mr. Psychedelic Law, a Florida non-profit organization that advocates for responsible legal reform of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelics.

“Asking how ketamine impacts your brain is a very complex answer. To simplify it, it’s an NMDA antagonist so it blocks a specific receptor that decreases the overall amounts of glutamate, which is an excitotoxic neurotransmitter. It also works on the AMPA receptor which increases something called BDNF brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which can lead to neuroplasticity,” she said.

“The classic psychedelics like psilocybin activate the 5-HT2A receptor, one of the serotonin receptors. The main difference is that psilocybin is working on that classic serotonin receptor, that’s the main mechanism. Then it also helps to dampen the default mode as well as dampen what’s happening in the amygdala, which is our fear response,” Dr. Weiner said.

She said the experiences with ketamine and traditional psychedelics are similar, it’s just happening from a different mechanism.

“In essence it’s a similar type of experience where when they have this psychedelic experience, almost a dissociation. They have this oneness and sacredness and unity and they feel love and really positive feelings,” Dr. Weiner said.

So why are these new treatments such a breakthrough? Dr. Weiner said, if used in a safe supervised way, these treatments can help people who don’t respond to other medications or help get people off them if they’re suffering from serious side effects.

“The point is that depression is much more than just a lack of serotonin, so you can’t just treat someone’s depression by one mechanism. Not only is it changing the way we view depression and chronic stress and PTSD, it’s really harping on the fact that if they don’t do integration and have these lifestyle changes they’re gonna relapse and it’s not gonna be durable,” she said.

Dr. Weiner said that focus on integration is one key to preventing a ketamine epidemic.

Preventing a new epidemic

A major concern is ketamine’s potential to become addictive.

At My Self Wellness in Bonita Springs and clinics Dr. Weiner works with, patients aren’t allowed to take the drug home with them.

“In general, it can be something that patients like, so the fact that you can’t just get this anywhere, you actually have to go to the pharmacy, get a prescription or go to the physician allows it to be done in a safer way, but I do worry about creating a ketamine epidemic,” Dr. Weiner said.

She said that’s because there are people using it for short-term relief without the therapy and integration aspect.

“Some people do try to get ketamine on the street and have very bad outcomes because of what else can be laced with it. Again, it’s really harm reduction and that’s what we have to do right now because of this epidemic we have with depression and suicidality,” Dr. Weiner said.

She believes the main way to prevent a ketamine epidemic is legalizing other psychedelics.

“If we were able to use psilocybin for depression or MDMA for example for PTSD, we wouldn’t have to rely on ketamine so much. We’re basically taking ketamine because it’s legal and using it for all of the other indications when maybe it’s only really indicative for treatment resistant depression,” Dr. Weiner said.

She said the problem is — and always has been — the lack of tools in the toolbox for experts treating mental illness.

Legal reform

Dustin Robinson was one of the first people ABC7 contacted for this story. He’s the managing principal for Iter Investments, a firm putting capital into the emerging space of psychedelic treatment. He’s also the co-founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law, the group fighting for responsible reform in psychedelic space.

“The mission is to use medical and spiritual research to drive legal reform of psychedelic plants,” said Robinson.

He’s a Fort Lauderdale-based attorney who helped draft the psilocybin bill proposed in Florida.

“When measure 109 passed in Oregon is when we really got excited and said we think we should get something filed here in Florida,” he said.

That bill passed, but Florida’s did not.

“If that bill passed, there’d have to be a rule-making process and ultimately what would happen is there would be licenses that would be issued,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the licenses would have included four types: production, third-party testing lab licenses, licensed service centers, and licensed facilitators. Robinson said he expects psilocybin to be offered in Florida clinics in the next 4-6 years, if not sooner.

“This is an emerging industry and we are going to see this industry do transformational things for society over the next five to ten years,” Robinson said.

He points to how different cultures have used psychedelics for thousands of years for both psychical and spiritual healing.

“It isn’t just a psychedelic revolution it’s a consciousness revolution,” Robinson said. “We’re in a mental health crisis and we have the solution right in front of us. All we have to do is create the legal framework to allow it to come to light.”

Robinson said he expects psilocybin to get legalized in Florida over the next 4-6 years if not sooner. If magic mushrooms and MDMA clear more hurdles he said we could start seeing psychedelic centers opening up similar to the ones administering ketamine.