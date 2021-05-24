newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Nellis Air Force Base confirms aircraft crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple agencies are investigating an aircraft crash in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane, near Judson Avenue, about 2:30 p.m. on May 24. The scene of the crash is south of Nellis Air Force Base. Crews from...

