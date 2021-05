The second hour long Thursday practice session would commence with both Williams drivers out running on the medium tyre. The rush of drivers coming out would follow suit with everyone on the medium except Sainz who was on the hard. Sainz was the early quickest with a 1m:14.997 followed by Norris and Bottas. But Verstappen would move to the top f the times with a 1m:13.961 followed by Gasly. Leclerc and Sainz. Perez would move in to second but Hamilton would move ahead and into second. The Williams drivers were currently 14th and 18th. But the pair would both pit seeing themselves currently in 17th and 18th.