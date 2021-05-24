Summer job opportunities for recreational activities in Yuma

CBS 13's April Hettinger lists the seasonal availabilities for teens and young adults

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Now that high school and college students are kicking off summer vacation, it's time to bring in some extra cash for summer festivities.

The City of Yuma has a slew of opportunities for young adults and teens as young as 15-years-old. No experience or qualifications are required unless you are applying to be a lifeguard.

Director of parks and recreation for the City of Yuma, Jason Nau, says the seasonal period runs for two and a half months, starting now through mid-August.

"Why sit at a desk, why be indoors when you could be outdoors," Nau explained. "You could be at the pool, you could be going down the Colorado River, you could be running archery programs."

Seasonal employees can work as many hours as they'd like at any city facility, including the Valley Aquatic Center, Marcus Pool, Desert Hills Golf Course, the Civic Center, and city parks or fields.

An application for a seasonal position can be found on the city's website.

Tonight on 13 On Your Side, April Hettinger lays out the opportunities for extra income this summer.