Red Tide and blue-green algae continue to impact the Southwest Florida waters

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.– The latest samples on Red Tide show low to high concentrations up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, according to officials. The next water condition update will be on Wednesday.

According to FWC, Bonita Springs waters have shown traces of Red Tide for months. This has not stopped beachgoers from enjoying the nice weather.

According to Estero resident, Tony Kramer, he has only experienced pockets of red tide.

“So we rented a boat and in the back bay there were pockets of red tide, even though we looked online and we saw there was red tide at the beach. When we were there at the beach before there was none, couldn’t feel it at all.” Kramer said.

As blue-green algae gets more severe in the Caloosahatchee, locals are left wondering how it impacts Red Tide.

“Red Tide started blooming early on here, but the Cyanobacteria don’t necessarily feed the Red Tide,” said Dr. Barry Rosen, an algae expert from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Dr. Rosen also explained that Red Tide thrives in saltwater but it makes it impossible for blue-green algae to grow.

“They also have to have a higher salt water environment, they need 24 parts per thousand salinity, whereas when these hit 10-parts per thousand, they start to die out,” he added.

The biggest factor for both water problems is a combination of wind direction, tides, and nutrients.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
