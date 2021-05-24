newsbreak-logo
Florida residents with a child enrolled in virtual learning receive money for food in mail

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– Mysterious cards have shown up in thousands of mailboxes around Southwest Florida

They’re called EBT cards or electronic benefits transfer cards, more commonly known as food stamps. You can shop for your groceries using your EBT card.

If you tossed yours, get ready to go through your garbage because there could be hundreds of dollars on them. Even if you don’t normally qualify for food stamps, you might find a card in your mail.

Elizabeth Durant of Fort Myers received one of the cards.

“When I opened it, I read through it …it didn’t really give any information other than activate the card and use it,” Durant said.

She also received one last year but thought it was a scam and threw it away because she noticed her name was misspelled.

This year, she took a closer look – turns out it’s legit and her card contained $63.00. It’s money from the state to help feed children who have been learning from home this school year. All residents whose child participated in virtual learning for at least five days qualify for the benefits.

Last year everyone received $200. This year the amount will vary.

Fort Myers, FL
