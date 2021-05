Adrian, MI – Lenawee County will have COVID-19 vaccination sites in Adrian and Morenci within the next seven days. They announced that appointments are available this weekend for anyone aged 12 or older at a Pfizer vaccination clinic on Saturday from 12:30 – 2:30 PM at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. You can pre-schedule your vaccination appointment at www.lenawee.mi.us or by phone at 517-264-4501. Walk-in appointments are also available.