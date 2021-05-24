newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Naples couple opens food truck after quitting jobs during height of COVID

By Sean Martinelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGtMg_0a9pgg1a00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– JD and Jennifer Damas weren’t sure if they made the right decision when they made a bold move last spring.

Both decided to quit their jobs and pursue something new.

JD had previously worked as a head chef at a Fort Myers Beach restaurant while Jennifer was a registered nurse.

Together, they started a food truck called the “Food Rock” on the road toward JD’s ultimate dream of opening his own restaurant.

“Yes there’s fear,” JD admitted. “But I’m not going to let fear crush my dream.”

The Food Rock travels across Southwest Florida and caters private events. The couple has already secured a location for their soon-to-be-opened restaurant.

JD and Jennifer are the parents of five children and live in Naples.

A native of Haiti, JD worked his way through the culinary ranks from starting as a cook at a Long John Silvers.

“We’re building something together,” Jennifer said. “And that’s what makes it special.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Naples, FL
Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Naples, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Naples, FL
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Covid#Long John#Food Drink#Fla#Head Chef#Covid#Southwest Florida#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Zoo Tampa investigates 12 stingray deaths

TAMPA, Fla. [WFLA] – Twelve stingrays died at ZooTampa at Lowry Park this week, according to officials. The zoo announced the deaths on Facebook Thursday night, noting that an investigation is underway. “It’s with heavy hearts we share that today ZooTampa lost 12 residents of Stingray Bay,” the post said.
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Video of Naples woman helping ducks goes viral

NAPLES, Fl. (WBBH) — A video of a Naples woman stopping traffic on U.S. 41 to let a mother duck and her ducklings cross the road has been seen by millions of people all around the world. Jessica Unda and her mother were driving down the busy highway last week...
Fort Myers Beach, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Property meant for Margaritaville’s satellite lot sold amid financial trouble

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The company managing the Margaritaville Resort’s construction project announced they are restructuring. Residents on Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated resort construction to start. Right near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and San Carlos Blvd, you can still see the sign from TPI Hospitality, advertising their plans for a plot of land there, but now, that plan is no more.
HobbiesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

May 28 fishing report from Byron Stout

Winds finally abated enough over the past week for anglers to get after fish that never really quit biting. Offshore anglers and fly fishers benefitted most, hat sales least. Offshore anglers will lose the chance of keeping amberjack or gray triggerfish on June 1. But when that door closes the gag grouper door opens, through Dec. 31 in most Gulf waters. And spotted trout also reopen under new rules in local waters on Tuesday.
Orlando, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Universal increases base pay to $15 an hour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is increasing its starting base rate to $15 per hour and giving more than 18,000 current team members a raise. Universal made the announcement Thursday and said the current employees getting raises are based on the new rates and their time with the company. This is the single-largest wage increase in Universal Orlando history.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Labor shortage crisis cripples some SWFL businesses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A labor shortage crisis is crippling some businesses in Southwest Florida. Simply put, there are more jobs than workers. Some people are blaming that on the $1,200 a month in federal unemployment that is set to end. The job placement firm Career Source warns that ending unemployment funds won’t solve the labor shortage.
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Manatees put on show for Naples Pier visitors

Manatees put on quite the show at one Southwest Florida beach. On Monday, those at Naples Pier got an incredible surprise. WINK News was told that it’s manatee mating season and the animals are out and about. Maycie Cooper lives in Naples. “Have you guys ever seen anything like this...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...