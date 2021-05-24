Cedar Rapids police ticket riders using scooters, bikes on sidewalks

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — Police issued more than a dozen citations over the weekend to people riding scooters and bicycles on sidewalks in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers conducted a special enforcement detail between 11 p.m. and midnight Saturday after fielding concerns from the public over scooters operating on sidewalks in the downtown area, particularly between Second and Fourth avenues SE and Third and Fifth streets SE.

