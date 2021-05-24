newsbreak-logo
China faces major decline in birthrate according to devastating new report

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser
Live Action News
Live Action News
 3 days ago
Census data has unveiled that China is facing a major demographic crisis. Last week, the Ministry of Public Security released the figures for their 2020 birth registrations, showing there were nearly one million fewer births than in 2019. There were 10.035 million birth registrations in China in 2020, down from...

ABOUT

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
TheStreet

China Lenalidomide Market Report 2021-2025: Concepts, Sales, Major Manufacturers, Pricing And Prospects

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Lenalidomide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Lenalidomide is an oral immunomodulatory drug that is mainly used to treat blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and lymphoma. Lenalidomide was first developed by Celgene. Celgene's Lenalidomide, REVLIMID was launched in China in 2013. In addition to Celgene, the other manufacturers in the Chinese Lenalidomide market are Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, and Beijing SL Pharmaceutical.Sales revenue of Lenalidomide in the Chinese market has an increasing trend from 2016 to 2020. Especially after Lenalidomide was included in the national medical insurance catalog in the second half of 2017, the annual growth rate in 2018 reached 547.4%. In 2020, the annual growth rate slowed down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which affected the overall hospital operation. The sales value of Lenalidomide was CNY297.4 million in 2020 and the CAGR of Lenalidomide from 2016 to 2020 is 98.7% in China.The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Lenalidomide will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. Besides, sales will also increase due to price reduction and market expansion. In recent years, with the emergence of generic drugs, the price of Lenalidomide has kept decreasing, which increases the usage rate of Lenalidomide among Chinese patients.
Apple's Security Compromises in China Outlined in New Report

Apple has been making concessions on privacy and security in order to continue building and selling its devices in China, according to an in-depth report from The New York Times. The focal point of the report is Apple's decision to comply with a 2016 law that requires all personal information...
CHINA’S INTEREST IN AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY DECLINES BY 29 PERCENT IN 2020

China’s interest in Australian property declines by 29 percent in 2020. China’s total investment in Australian property reached $935.5 million in 2019. Canberra and Beijing’s international relations will affect foreign direct investments into Australia. China had suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.... Tags : CHINA GOVERNMENT, AUSTRALIA...
Birth rate declining in Turkey: Report

A recent report by Turkey’s statistical authority has revealed a trend of declining birth rates in the country. According to TÜİK, 51.3 percent of babies born last year were boys, while 48.7 percent were girls. The birth rate in 2019 was 1.88 percent, but it was 1.76 percent last year,...
Reuters

METALS-Base metals decline as China's regulatory curbs spook traders

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals dropped on Monday after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain “normal market orders” following a recent record rally. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,870 a tonne by 0708 GMT, aluminium...
Risking it all to escape from Mao Zedong’s chaotic China

“Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution” by Kent Wong; Harry N. Abrams (320 pages, $26) For a decade, Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution deliberately smashed society to bits. People were sent away for brutal re-education. Others simply disappeared. The country was destroying itself, and for many, only one hope remained: Getting out.
In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining – official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Energy regulators in China’s Sichuan province will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country’s second-biggest bitcoin production hub. China’s central government vowed last week to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading,...
Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year running, citing coronavirus

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police cited coronavirus restrictions to ban for a second year running an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Despite the ban, organisers expect a large turnout of people to mark...
China to expand top office in Hong Kong with two new depts

Hong Kong, May 25 (ANI): As the Chinese government continues to reform Hong Kong's legislative process, Beijing's top office overseeing the city's affairs will be expanded to create two new departments covering national security and propaganda in the communist country's bid to win the "ideological battle" here. The new department...
The role of young people in China’s Communist Party

This is the sixth in the South China Morning Post‘s series of explainers about China’s Communist Party in the lead-up to the party’s centenary in July. In this piece, Zhuang Pinghui explains the importance of young people to the party amid China’s ageing population. Soon after he became China’s president...
UK's Raab restates concerns over Hong Kong, Xinjiang

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, during his telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underlined Britain's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the United Nations to have "unfettered access" to Xinjiang. "Today I spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang...
China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”
China prosecutes Christians, arrests priests in Hebei

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): China on May 20th seized four Christian priests working as seminary professors along with three priests who had been carrying out pastoral work in Hebei province on charges of 'brainwashing'. The incident was reported by International Christian Concern (ICC), which monitors the persecution of Christians,...
Axios China

Welcome back to Axios China. Today's newsletter is a special look at the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Of note: Axios China will be taking a break starting next week. I'll be on leave the next four months as I finish writing a book (about China, of course!). I'll be back in your inboxes come October. Have a wonderful summer!