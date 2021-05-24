China faces major decline in birthrate according to devastating new report

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Lenalidomide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Lenalidomide is an oral immunomodulatory drug that is mainly used to treat blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and lymphoma. Lenalidomide was first developed by Celgene. Celgene's Lenalidomide, REVLIMID was launched in China in 2013. In addition to Celgene, the other manufacturers in the Chinese Lenalidomide market are Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, and Beijing SL Pharmaceutical.Sales revenue of Lenalidomide in the Chinese market has an increasing trend from 2016 to 2020. Especially after Lenalidomide was included in the national medical insurance catalog in the second half of 2017, the annual growth rate in 2018 reached 547.4%. In 2020, the annual growth rate slowed down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which affected the overall hospital operation. The sales value of Lenalidomide was CNY297.4 million in 2020 and the CAGR of Lenalidomide from 2016 to 2020 is 98.7% in China.The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Lenalidomide will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. Besides, sales will also increase due to price reduction and market expansion. In recent years, with the emergence of generic drugs, the price of Lenalidomide has kept decreasing, which increases the usage rate of Lenalidomide among Chinese patients.