SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found 3,200 companies who create and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named nearly 15% of these companies as winners of our coveted Global InfoSec Award for 2021 because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breach, today.