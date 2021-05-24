ICC opens up murder, rape, torture evidence hearing in Darfur case

This article is part of our series on Challenges to the Rule of Law in Times of Crisis. Read the series introduction at this link. From 16 June this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) will have a new Prosecutor, Karim Khan QC. The change provides a good opportunity to ask some questions about the ICC’s approach to prosecuting war crimes, as he takes over from Fatou Bensouda, at a time when two recent decisions of the ICC have been receiving much criticism. On 9 December 2020, the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) announced that it would not be conducting a formal investigation into war crimes committed by British forces during the Iraq conflict (2003-09). The Prosecutor said that, although she had established that there was a reasonable basis for concluding that war crimes had been committed, she had been unable to conclude that the UK had been unwilling genuinely to investigate and prosecute those crimes. In the second decision, the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) approved the OTP’s request to open a formal investigation into war crimes committed in the Palestinian Occupied Territory controlled by Israel.