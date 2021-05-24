Telecom Aviat Networks Stock Earns IBD Stock Rating Upgrade
Aviat Networks (AVNW) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Monday, up from 93 the day before. The telecoom stock has a 98 Relative Strength Rating. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 97% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.www.investors.com