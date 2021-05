MADISON, Ala. — As the Rocket City Trash Pandas host their home opener Tuesday, there are still questions surrounding how much money the team owners owe the city of Madison. The contract between Madison and Ballcorps, LLC, the company that owns the Trash Pandas, calls for the organization to pay the City at least $1 million annually from “venue revenue,” but the past year hasn’t been normal and how much is actually owed is still being sorted out.