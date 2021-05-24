newsbreak-logo
Music

K-pop’s rise over consistent struggles in Western pop culture

By Keanu Ruffo
Talon Marks
 3 days ago

K-Pop is filled with bright lights, vibrant colors, and crazy concepts of styles. The fans and culture of K-Pop is a constant source of strength for the artists and groups. Despite the huge popularity spike in recent years, the culture has also faced backlash along with stereotypes that...

EntertainmentPosted by
NBC Chicago

k-pop

The BTS phenomenon is but one indicator of the current worldwide domination that is Korean Pop (K-pop). But the cultural shift toward K-pop didn’t occur overnight or in a vacuum.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Rising K-Pop Group aespa’s Concept Ties in Digital Culture, the SM Universe, and More

Now that you've seen aespa take things to the "Next Level" with their electrifying comeback single, it's time to dive deeper into the lore of the expanded SM Culture Universe. SM Entertainment has a history of creating intricate concepts. EXO are a group of superpowered beings from another planet; the members of NCT are connected through a series of dreamscapes; and SuperM, affectionately dubbed the "Avengers of K-pop," travel through a dangerous matrix on a quest to destroy its simulated reality. And yet all of these stories converge into the SMCU, a shared world based around the company’s artists and concepts. It's an ambitious, grandiose vision — one that ultimately hinges on aespa.
MusicNYLON

A Timeline Of K-Pop’s Rise In America

Even before idols began singular attempts on the American market, K-pop was alive and well in its main U.S. strongholds of Los Angeles and New York City. In 2003, the Korean Music Festival sold out its first multi-artist concert at the Hollywood Bowl. And in 2006, YG Entertainment packed up its biggest artists (including Se7en and 1TYM) and fledgling boy band Big Bang for three major U.S. shows. Though the masses weren’t ready for South Korean idols, this didn’t stop K-pop agencies from repeatedly testing the waters throughout the years.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

These Are The Most Confusing K-Pop Group Names to Pronounce

The K-Pop industry is known to debut groups with unique names, and sometimes they're so unique, fans get their pronunciations wrong! If you're an international K-Pop fan, there is a high chance that you may have mispronounced some of these groups' names at least once (or a bazillion times)!. Want...
Musickjzz.org

How BTS And K-Pop Are Filling The Void Left By Western Boy Bands

The global sensation boy band BTS has broken barriers no other Korean pop group has. And they are getting ready to drop their second fully English single. Even if pop music isn’t your thing — and even if you know nothing about K-pop — it’s hard to escape the reach of this colorful, earworm-making group.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Netizens discuss the all-rounders of K-pop's 3rd generation

Korean netizens discussed on a community platform and list out the third generation k-pop idols are all-rounders and can do it all. These idols also have beautiful and charming visuals both in beauty and physical fitness. Check out the list below. BTS Jungkook. EXO Baekhyun. TWICE Nayeon. RED VELVET Joy.
Musicallkpop.com

6 outdated K-Pop concepts that no longer apply to the 4th-generation

The K-Pop industry is undergoing some of the most radical transformations in its history to date. Sure, many people believe that it's still too early to officially conclude that the era of the "4th Generation" has begun. Top names of the 2nd, 2.5, and 3rd generation are still very much running the show.
Theater & Danceedglentoday.com

K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

These 10 Western Celebrities Are Actually K-Pop Fans

With the continuous rise and spread of the Hallyu Wave to every single continent and country around the world, so does the number of K-Pop fans among our favorite Hollywood and Western celebrities!. Curious to know who they are? Here are 10 Western celebrities who are actually big K-Pop fans!
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

A Comprehensive Breakdown of BTS's Style, by Member

If we're being honest, there's simply no one doing fashion better than BTS right now. An acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," the seven-member K-pop sensation from South Korea has become an unstoppable juggernaut in the music industry — breaking streaming records and selling out stadiums with (seemingly) the ease of throwing up a Korean finger heart. And their runaway popularity extends to their showstopping style, too.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Meet ENHYPEN, Your Latest K-Pop Obsession

Last November, ENHYPEN’s debut mini-album, Border: Day One, charted their pathway as fledgling artists, fresh from the survival show I-LAND (created by CJ E&M and BTS’s parent company HYBE). While their music is anchored in reality with lyrics reflecting their own lives and experiences as young K-pop idols, around them...
Entertainmentcomicyears.com

Pop Culture

Culture is a reflection of your community, and popular culture tells the story of many communities in real time. We talk about the best (and sometimes the worst) it has to offer, while providing keen insight and analysis about the things that you care most about. Chris Rock Pitched Spiral...
Musiclareviewofbooks.org

K-Pop Evolution: A Youtube Original Docuseries Traces the Origins of Korea’s Prime Cultural Export

Certain Western observers of Korea wear their aversion to K-pop, or at least their pointed disinterest in it, as a badge of honor. From them I’ve heard the rise of K-pop credited with destroying Korean culture, or — somewhat more positively — with turning the Korean mainstream bland enough to give rise to a counterculture of correspondingly extreme marginality and transgression. But at this point the music itself is, at least here in Korea, never wholly ignorable, and as the country’s third-largest export (a position held fifty years ago by wigs) unlikely to go away in the foreseeable future. Even those Western Seoulites who walk around with headphones lest they pass through one of the many public spaces soundtracked by K-pop must now have moments of curiosity about how and why it’s become quite so prominent. K-Pop Evolution is the first documentary series to attempt an explanation.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Half-Korean idols who are stunning with their visuals

K-Pop has quickly transformed into a global community not only for fans but also for artists. It's increasingly more common to see K-Pop idols who either don't have Korean nationality or are half- Korean. Check out this list of some of the most stunning half-Korean idols below!. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s...
WorldNBC San Diego

BTS, Other K-pop Stars Are Leaving American Music in the Dust

Get your popcorn ready. K-pop supergroup BTS will be one of the most anticipated acts at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where they will give the debut television performance of their upcoming English-language single "Butter." The group, who will perform remotely from Korea, is a finalist in...