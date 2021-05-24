newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Michaela Coel Thriller Hidden Gem You Can Find On Netflix

By Dany Roth
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a very famous saying that "those who don't know history are destined to repeat it." The history we teach to our children in schools is unquestionably full of holes — for every story told, there are many lives, struggles, and triumphs that go ignored. So it would seem there are many moments, even cataclysmic ones, that we are collectively doomed to revisit. One place where we try to deepen our education (or at least entreat ourselves to research further) is fictional storytelling. We take something from history that really happened, we build a human (albeit fictional) drama around it, and hopefully, it reminds us of the moments and the people we've forgotten.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Walter
Person
Michaela Coel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Earth Rising#Earth#Drama#Television History#Hbo#Israeli#Rwandan#Fictional Storytelling#Twists#English Writer#Moments#Producer#Betrayals#Triumphs#Forgetting History#Real Events#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Michaela Coel Stands With Noel Clarke Accusers in "Their Indignation"

The 'I May Destroy You Star' said she wanted to "offer great support for the brave 20 women who have come forward" with allegations against the actor, writer and producer. Michaela Coel has penned a statement on Twitter following the allegations of sexual harassment against Brit actor, writer and producer Noel Clarke, best known for his Kidulthood trilogy of films and recently the recipient of BAFTA's outstanding British contribution to cinema award.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Variety

‘I May Destroy You’ Star Michaela Coel Supports Women Who Spoke Up About Noel Clarke

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has issued a statement on the allegations against Noel Clarke. “I am here to support great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.” said Coel.
CelebritiesNo Film School

How Does Michaela Coel Tell a Story?

These storytelling tips will help you focus on what matters... I May Destroy You was the show that blew everyone away last year. People were buzzing about the funny, emotional, and unexpected twists and turns of Michaela Coel's opus. It was one of those pieces of entertainment that was so luscious and engrossing that it's incredibly hard to capture the impact in words.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Michaela Coel Gives Us A High Dose Of Fashion And Vulnerability in Variety’ Power Of A Woman Issue

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Michaela Coel showed off that stunning face of her’s in Variety’s Power of a Woman Issue. The actress exemplified the power of a women in her HBO series, I May Destroy You. The show, which she created, wrote, co-directed and stars in, explores the life of a quirky millennial writer who attempts to pick of the pieces of her life after being drugged and raped one night in a night club.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

What Made ‘I May Destroy You’s’ Michaela Coel Cry During Lockdown – and Other Art She’s Found Cathartic

Michaela Coel is best known as a creator of great art, with “I May Destroy You” and “Chewing Gum,” but she’s also a consumer. And her taste in movies, television, podcasts and books is as varied in tone as that of her work. Over the last year, Coel dove into heady podcasts and books, but she also made time for Netflix’s zany musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”
Moviesmccourier.com

With the new Netflix movie, you can stay on the couch – and with a view of the window

With the new Netflix movie, you can stay on the couch – and with a view of the window. “The Woman at the Window” premiered this Friday, May 14th and stars Amy Adams. Restriction has forced us to stay home, and if this is a problem for most people, it is salvation for those with agoraphobia. Exactly this fear is focused on the new Netflix movie “The Woman at the Window”, which opens this Friday, May 14th.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Michaela Coel in talks for new I May Destroy You series

Michaela Coel is in talks with the BBC for a second series of 'I May Destroy You' after receiving multiple BAFTA nods. Michaela Coel is in talks for a second series of 'I May Destroy You'. The 33-year-old actress - who also wrote, co-directed, and exec produced the show -...
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Best thrillers on Netflix UK to stream right now

Everybody loves a good thriller. When it comes to edge-of-your-seat movie experiences, nothing hits quite as hard as the unravelling of a muder mystery, the relentless pursuit of an assassin or the home invasion gone awry. Luckily, Netflix ticks all of those boxes and more, with the streamer home to...