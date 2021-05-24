The Michaela Coel Thriller Hidden Gem You Can Find On Netflix

There's a very famous saying that "those who don't know history are destined to repeat it." The history we teach to our children in schools is unquestionably full of holes — for every story told, there are many lives, struggles, and triumphs that go ignored. So it would seem there are many moments, even cataclysmic ones, that we are collectively doomed to revisit. One place where we try to deepen our education (or at least entreat ourselves to research further) is fictional storytelling. We take something from history that really happened, we build a human (albeit fictional) drama around it, and hopefully, it reminds us of the moments and the people we've forgotten.