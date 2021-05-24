newsbreak-logo
Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to address 2021 SCAD grads

By Rich Barak
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony, according to news outlet WTOC. Graduates and their families can view the virtual ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, WTOC reported. Additional in-person ceremonies...

ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

IN THIS ARTICLE
