PG4: Oilers @ Jets - Pain

There are no words to describe the heartbreak that Oilers fans experienced watching the team blow a 4-1 lead with less than ten minutes left in the third period and then losing in OT. In the last 24 hours Oilers fans have sworn they have written off the team, the trolls have come out in full force (special hello to the HockeyBuzz comments section) with comments that have ranged from expecting McDavid to demand a trade any day now, to others saying McDavid only cares about his own personal points. All of these comments would be laughable and easily brushed off if not for the rage and pain from last night's game.

