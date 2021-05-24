newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Here are six reasons why potatoes are good for you

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT — he humblepotato has been given a bad rap. What was once a cheap staple of many countries’ diets has instead been branded in recent years an “unhealthy” food best avoided. Eating too much of any type or group of food (such as carbohydrates) is not healthy, and some...

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potatoes#Vitamin A#Citrus Fruit#Mashed Potatoes#Fried Potatoes#Baked Potatoes#Eating Foods#Humblepotato#British#C Vitamin C#B6#Choline Choline#Aston University#Regular Potatoes#Green Potatoes#Diced Potatoes#Protein Rich Foods#Carbohydrates#Roast#Calories
Related
Nutritionspoonuniversity.com

how to incorporate more vegetables into your day to day diet

Vegetables should be eaten everyday. yes - that includes you. even if you hate them. so then - how can you incorporate more vegetables in to your day to day diet?. vegetables are not the magic key to weight loss or instant health but it is still crucial to consume them, as vegetables promote and maintain good health. they are loaded with vitamins and minerals and the majority of them are low in calories (which can facilitate weight loss!) vegetables will retain more nutrients when they are consumed raw, but if it is hard for you to eat raw vegetables, there are many ways you can cook them to enjoy their benefits. it can be hard to know what vegetable to eat and even harder to know how to prepare it, so here is a list of vegetable recipes to answer to question of how to incorporate more vegetables into your day to day diet.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The Surprising Reason Why You Could Get a Stroke

When Luke Perry — our favorite "Beverly Hills 90210" heartthrob — died in 2019 of a stroke at age 52, the world was stunned. Messages from heartbroken fans and celebrities flooded the internet, with most of them saying that Luke was too young to die. Perry — who was survived by two kids, an ex-wife, fiancée, and his parents — was younger than many actors still in their prime. (Brad Pitt is 57!)
NutritionMedicineNet.com

Why Cashews Are Not Good for You

Cashews are protein-packed nuts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. For most people, consuming them in moderation is fine. But it’s important to be aware of what makes cashews not so great for some. Nut allergies. Cashew allergy is one of the most common nut...
NutritionPasadena Star-News

These 4 healthy food tips can help you reduce the amount of sodium in your diet

Low-sodium diets are typically recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions to help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Sodium is an essential mineral involved in important bodily functioning from electrolyte balance to fluid regulation. An overwhelming amount of added salt in grocery store foods can make it challenging to adhere to a low-sodium diet.
NutritionYoga Journal

Want to Lower Stress? Eat Your Fruits & Veggies

When you want to lower your stress and anxiety, there’s all kinds of things you can try: yoga, meditation, therapy, a long run in a beautiful place. But have you tried changing your diet? A new study has shown that fruits and vegetables are some of the best foods that reduce stress and anxiety.
LifestylePosted by
Glamour

Is Oatmeal Good for You? 3 Health Benefits You Might Be Missing Out On

Oatmeal is a breakfast mainstay, for good reason—it’s quick and affordable. But is oatmeal good for you? Whether you’re tucking into a bowl in the morning, or eating it as an anytime snack (honestly, so versatile), oatmeal has a lot of laudable characteristics. To get the scoop, we asked nutritionists is oatmeal good for you and how to prepare it in the healthiest ways possible.
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

The Top 4 Nuts to Include in Your Diet

Don’t be fooled by their small size; nuts are truly mighty nutritional powerhouses. They might even be some of the most nutritious foods on the planet. Each nut has a distinct look and taste, and they all bear slight nutritional differences. It’s hard to say that one is necessarily better than the other because there truly is no bad choice.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

On a Diet? Eat These 11 Foods, Say Experts

On a diet? Eat these foods, say experts—and also make sure they feel right for life. You should like them. Enjoy them. Desire them. "When food cravings are reduced, it is easier to stay within a calorie deficit in order to lose weight," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RDN, Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, LLC. "Your body also has to work harder to break down protein than carbs or fats, which burns more calories. The best 'diet' is one that you can sustain for life, where you can eat nourishing, energizing foods that help you meet your weight loss goals." With that in mind, Mitri and Lorraine Kearney BASc, CDN, CEO New York City Nutrition and Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, provided us with their best foods to eat when on a diet. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Effects Oatmeal Has On Your Gut, Says Science

We know that oatmeal is a good heart-healthy breakfast, is full of fiber (which is good weight management), and can even help you live longer. But did you also know that oatmeal can actually have a few surprising effects on your gut? Not only is oatmeal a filling breakfast and an excellent complex carbohydrate to have in your diet, but it can also help in keeping your gut healthy!
Food & Drinkshealthdigest.com

Rice Vs. Potatoes: Which One Is Better For You?

Whether you're a vegetarian, an omnivore in search of a side order, or you've decided to give the Starch Solution Diet a try, chances are there is going to be a rice or potato dish in your future. But is it better to eat rice or potatoes? Is there a nutritional difference between the two?
Nutritionhomify.com

If You Eat 2 Bananas Per Day For A Month, This Is What Happens To Your Body

Bananas are considered to be a complete food, but we often underrate them. Yet, this exotic fruit has the potential to be the next great health revolution, as it is simply loaded with nutrients. This yellow-skin miracle is high in natural sugars, fructose, and sucrose, various nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Asparagus, Says Science

Asparagus makes your pee smell a little funny—blame it on the asparagusic acid. But don't let this small detail deter you from enjoying all of the health benefits that asparagus has to offer!. In fact, a simple serving of asparagus can actually provide your body with a myriad of nutrients...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Should Be Cooking With Banana Leaves. Here's Why

Many of us often default to grilling foods in aluminum foil or steaming them in a basket. But, it might be good to start taking a cue from Asian, African, Caribbean, and South American cuisines and use banana leaves for these preparations. While bananas are a delicious fruit all on their own that we should be adding to our diet, their leaves are also incredibly versatile in the kitchen.
healththoroughfare.com

Reasons Why You Need A Hammock

Are you scrubbing your head to get the answer to what a hammock is? Well, they are slings made of fabric, rope, or netting suspended between two or more points. They are used for swinging, sleeping, or resting. They are seen as a symbol of summer or leisure living. They allow users to not only sleep faster but allows them to relax in their sleep. Due to several types of research carried, it is obvious that there are benefits to trading your bed for a hammock ranging from physical to mental perks. They alleviate back pain when you sleep in the proper position.
DietsNewswise

Healthy eating for stroke prevention: How a Mediterranean diet may help

Newswise — In addition to exercise, eating healthy is key not only to preventing stroke in the first place but also stroke recovery and reducing your risk of another stroke. Stroke prevention mainly boils down to adopting heart-healthy habits and controlling your weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Adding a variety of fruits and vegetables to your diet is a good start. It’s generally recommended that you eat foods high in fiber and low in both cholesterol and unhealthy fats (saturated and trans fats), as well as limit sodium intake.
Recipesthechronicle-online.com

Six O’Clock Solution: Scalloped potatoes are simple but succulent

You can dress up the simple potato in this French recipe, known as gratin dauphinois. It’s easy to make, may be assembled hours in advance, and will enhance a meal that can range from modest leftovers, such as cold meat from yesterday’s roast, to the best steak or fish fillets.
HealthReal Simple

This Is the Reason Why You Yawn When Other People Yawn

Ever wondered why yawns are so…contagious? We've all been there, you see a friend, a person on public transport or, even, someone on TV yawn and you find yourself opening your mouth too. You definitely know what a yawn is, but here's a more scientific explanation: "The activity of yawning consists of an involuntary wide opening of the mouth and maximal widening of the jaw followed by a deep inhalation and slow expiration," explains Reyan Saghir, MBBS, BSc (Hons). "Usually accompanied when tired or bored, the science behind an everyday event such as yawning is still not yet fully understood."