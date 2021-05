It may not count as its official fifth national championship, but BYU is once again on top of the MCLA after winning the 2021 MCLA Invitational. The Cougars, the No. 2 seed in the West for this year’s MCLA Invitational (an eight-team tournament designed to act as a sort of quasi-nationals in a season majorly affected by COVID-19), defeated No. 7 Chapman, 16-9, in the title game. As we predicted in our tournament preview (humble brag), the Cougars avenged a one-goal regular season loss to the Panthers.