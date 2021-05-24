newsbreak-logo
Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

By Associated Press
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google’s parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.

Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street ekes out gain as weekly jobless claims fall

U.S. stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims dropped more than expected last...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Holds Gain As Nasdaq Turns Negative After Jobless Claims Improve

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closer higher in today's market after paring earlier gains. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 sold off from its highs of the day while the Nasdaq surrendered some early gains and slipped into the negative. Small caps outperformed for the second straight session, with the Russell 2000 up 1.3%.
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
StocksUSA Today

Stocks rise as economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
StocksUSA Today

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500′s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500′s gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
StocksCourier News

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
Stockskitco.com

Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla (TSLA.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.03%, +0.19%, and +0.33% respectively. Key US economic data will likely set the tone for trading. Small and mid-cap stocks surged. The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes look set to open steadily following a positive US lead. Wall Street, US data,...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as S&P 500, Dow also gain

* Nasdaq posts gain, S&P 500, Dow nudge up; small caps. * Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group. * Dollar up; gold red, crude ~flat; bitcoin up ~1%. May 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can...
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks show modest gains; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
Stocksinvestingcube.com

Dow Jones Wavers as Fear and Greed Rises and VIX Rises

The Dow Jones index is in a tight range ahead of a key inflation figure from the United States. The index is trading at $34,323, which is slightly below its all-time high of $35,080. The fear and greed index, on the other hand, has dropped to the fear zone of 35 while the CBOE VIX Index has jumped by more than 4%.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...